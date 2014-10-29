Oct 29 Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Says Theo Strijbos will resign from his position as Member of Managing Board (CFO) on Nov. 1 and will leave Macintosh on May 1, 2015

* His duties will be taken over by Jeroen Seyger as interim CFO