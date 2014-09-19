Sept. 19 Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB :

* Said on Thursday new collaboration between Mackmyra and four artisanal Swedish local breweries was launched

* Said Mackmyra would together with the breweries Jämtlands Bryggeri, Nynäshamns Ångbryggeri, Närke Kulturbryggeri and Poppels Bryggeri, create a new generation of whiskey and beer

