* Macmahon sees annual profit falling to between A$20-40 mln
* Blames problems at Rio Tinto rail project
* Says stretched too thin by mining boom
* Shares plunge as much as 48 pct to 8-year low
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Sept 19 Australian mine construction
firm Macmahon Holdings Ltd warned its profit would fall
as much as 64 percent this year due to weaker mining demand and
a troubled contract, briefly wiping out nearly half the value of
its shares.
The company's chief executive, Nick Bowen, also quit on
Wednesday after more than 12 years at the helm, taking the fall
for the firm's second big hiccup in two years.
Macmahon took longer than some rivals to admit the tide had
turned on Australia's resources boom, as miners from BHP
Billiton down to the smallest players have been hit by
rising costs, falling demand from China and a strong Australian
dollar.
The profit warning came just a month after it said it was
expecting profit to grow 20 percent in the year to June 2013.
"I thought they were too bullish a month ago, but they've
obviously hit reality," said Scott Murdoch, an analyst at broker
RBS Morgans.
Macmahon, which is also a mining contractor, said it now
expects full-year profit after tax will be between A$20 million
and A$40 million, down from its forecast last month that profit
would grow by 20 percent to around A$67 million ($69.99
million).
The company said it had shot itself in the foot by taking on
too much work in Western Australia, a hotbed of A$197 billion
($206 billion) worth of mining and gas projects that have been
hurt by shortages of skilled labour and tight equipment
supplies.
"No doubt, the whole industry's been stretched, particularly
in Western Australia (WA), where you've had the iron ore booming
and also the LNG," Macmahon's new chief executive, Ross Carroll,
told analysts and reporters on a conference call.
"Our WA business here, in particular, grew too strongly, and
in the end we couldn't handle it," he said.
The company said it expects to break even or report a small
loss in the first half, hit by rising costs to complete an iron
ore rail project it is working on for Rio Tinto ,
just a month after reporting a record profit.
PROJECT DELAYS
Macmahon also said it has been hurt by delays on the Roy
Hill iron ore mine being developed by Australia's richest
person, Gina Rinehart, and delays in work on the Abbot Point
coal terminal in Queensland.
The cost blowouts on the Rio Tinto project are similar to
problems Macmahon had two years ago with iron ore rail work it
did for BHP Billiton's Rapid Growth Project 5.
"Investors were just regaining a little bit of confidence
post-RGP 5 and this will reverse that," said Murdoch of RBS
Morgans.
Macmahon shares, 19 percent owned by rival and top
shareholder Leighton Holdings, slid 48 percent to an
eight-year low of A$0.275, after coming off a two-day trading
halt. They last traded down 41 percent at A$0.315.
"We are very disappointed with the downgrade news from
Macmahon, however we remain a supportive shareholder," a
Leighton spokesman said in a comment emailed to Reuters.
Carroll, formerly head of the group's mining arm and chief
financial officer before that, was appointed CEO to replace
Bowen.
Bowen said he resigned of his own accord because he was
ultimately responsible for the profit-forecast downgrade.
"The decision is mine and mine alone," he said in a
statement, adding that he remained a top-10 shareholder of the
company, owning a 3.2 percent stake.
Other drilling and mining services firms that have been hit
by mining project delays and mine production cuts over the past
month include Boart Longyear, NRW Holdings,
Calibre Group, Emeco Holdings and Ausdrill
.
CEO Carroll said the company would look to cut costs, which
may involve job cuts, as it deals with tougher negotiations with
its mining clients, who have already started cutting what they
are willing to pay on contracts.
"We're already feeling that through our contract extensions.
It's something we're prepared for," he said.
($1 = 0.9573 Australian dollars)
