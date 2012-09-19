UPDATE 2-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
SYDNEY, Sept 19 Shares in Australian construction firm Macmahon Holdings Ltd dropped as much as 36 percent on Wednesday after the company warned its profit would fall as much as 64 percent this year.
Macmahon, 19 percent owned by rival Leighton Holdings , also said its chief executive quit as the company was slammed by cutbacks in the mining sector just a month after reporting a record profit.
Macmahon shares were trading 34.9 percent lower at A$0.35 at 1207 GMT. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korea's prime minister will preside over a national security council meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the suspected murder of the North Korean leader's estranged half-brother in Malaysia, his office said.