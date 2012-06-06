BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
SYDNEY, June 6 Macquarie Bank will pay its parent and Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group a special dividend of A$500 million ($487 million) to fund the planned buyback of shares by the parent.
Macquarie Bank said the special dividend to be paid out of retained earnings has been approved by the regulator.
In April, Macquarie Group, which has seen its share price fall 70 percent from its peak in 2007, said it planned to buyback up A$500 million worth of shares. ($1 = 1.0265 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.