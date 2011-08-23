* Poached team manages almost C$224 million in assets

* Macquarie says it has lured 12 HSBC advisers in past yr

* HSBC putting Canadian brokerage up for sale - source

TORONTO, Aug 23 Macquarie Group's (MQG.AX) Canadian wealth management unit said on Tuesday it has poached a team of financial advisers that manages almost C$224 million ($226 million) in assets from HSBC's (HSBA.L) Canadian brokerage in Calgary.

Portfolio manager Nick Twyman, and investment adviser Bryn Gardener-Evans, along with associate adviser Craig Evans, and investment services associate Cheryl Cadieux, are the latest of a dozen advisers that have moved over to Macquarie Private Wealth from HSBC since 2010, the firm said.

HSBC is undergoing a global restructuring and has put its Canadian wealth management unit, which has assets of around C$16 billion, on the market, a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Monday. [ID:nN1E77L0G4]

Although no suitors have formally been named, Macquarie is one of a number of firms that industry insiders have said may take a look. Others include National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Richardson GMP, Canaccord (CF.TO) Genuity, and Desjardins Group.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)