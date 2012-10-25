SYDNEY Oct 26 Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, has no plans to sell its Asia cash equities business, and while it wants to invest its surplus capital, no acquisitions are imminent, Deputy Managing Director Greg Ward said on Friday.

"We have been in the business (Asia cash equities) for a long, long time," Ward said in a telephone interview.

"We have no plans to sell it."

The firm has A$3.4 billion ($3.52 billion)in surplus capital and sources have said Macquarie is among bidders for Rabobank's asset management arm, Robeco.. ($1 = 0.9649 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Gary Hill)