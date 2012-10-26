* Macquarie H1 net A$361 mln vs A$375 mln expectation

* Macquarie reiterates forecast for better FY 13 earnings

* Staff numbers down 5 pct in six months

* Dividend of 75 cents, above consensus, sends shares up 4.4 pct (Adds details, Deputy MD, analyst comments, updates shares)

SYDNEY, Oct 26 Macquarie Group reported a smaller-than-expected 18.4 percent rise in first-half net profit on Friday as weak markets continued to take a toll, but Australia's top investment bank reiterated its full-year profit would top the eight-year low in the previous financial year.

The bank has A$3.4 billion ($3.52 billion) in surplus capital and its Deputy Managing Director Greg Ward said while the bank would love to invest it, no deal was imminent. Sources have said Macquarie is among bidders for Rabobank's asset management arm, Robeco..

Macquarie, which spans advisory, trading, leasing, corporate finance and funds management, is renewing its focus on stable businesses such as funds management to mitigate the cyclical nature of its advisory and trading units.

The bank, which consistently beat market estimates before the global financial crisis, said first half net was A$361 million, up from A$305 million a year ago but below the A$375 million expected by analysts.

It announced a dividend of 75 cents, which eclipsed the consensus of 67 cents. Macquarie shares rose 4.4 percent in morning trade as investors focused on the higher dividend, outlook and recovery in its fixed income, currency and commodity business.

Volatile financial markets, a dearth of deals and tighter regulations in the wake of the 2007-9 financial crisis are forcing banks to cut thousands of jobs. Credit Suisse on Thursday was the latest to announce cost savings with UBS expected to join next week.

Macquarie said the total number of employees fell 5.2 percent to 13,463 from 14,202 in March, easing operating expenses by 9 percent on year. This follows a 9 percent cut in total employees for the year to March 2012.

"We are continuing to manage expenses. From here, job numbers depend on markets. There are no big plans to cut jobs," Ward said in an interview.

Macquarie reiterated it expected year-to-March 2013 earnings would be better than the year-ago result, subject to market conditions, though its advisory and securities trading businesses were still bearing the brunt of volatile markets.

Analysts on average expect Macquarie to report a net profit of A$858.6 million for the year ending March 2013 versus A$730 million a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Their estimates have dropped steadily, from more than A$1 billion in April. Macquarie typically hands out profit warnings closer to full-year results.

"It's hard to see from these numbers how market consensus estimates for full year earnings will be achieved," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at Citi Index. "There will be some small downgrades to market numbers."

FUNDS VS INVESTMENT BANKING

After nearly four years of weak profits largely due to its advisory and trading businesses, analysts have started valuing Macquarie funds business separately.

Citigroup said in a note to clients that Macquarie trades at 0.9 times book value and if its funds management business was excluded, the rest of the group would carry a value of just 0.5 times, in line with global peers.

Macquarie said its funds, lending and leasing business earnings were broadly in line with the year ago. It said its market-facing businesses recovered from the worst trading period in the firm's history to post higher combined earnings, helped almost entirely by fixed income, currencies and commodities trading.

Funds under management grew 4 percent in the six months to A$340 million.

The bank, which has flagged another full-year loss for its securities trading division, said the business lost A$64 million in the first half compared with a loss of A$19 million in the year-ago period. The division posted a loss of A$194 million for all of 2011/12.

Profit from the fixed income, currencies and commodities business was at A$219 million compared with A$6 million in the year-ago period and follows similar results for larger global peers such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley [ID: nL1E8LI2WE].

Shares in Macquarie, which is buying back A$500 million worth of shares to lift its record low return on equity, have risen 25 percent so far this year compared to a 11 percent rise for the broader market.

It said it has bought back A$251 million worth of shares under the buyback programme. ($1 = 0.9649 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and John Mair)