* Sees improved FY 13 results
* Says Q1 better than year ago but lower than Q4 2012
* Advisory and trading business subdued; securities unit may
post full-yr loss
* No comment on Dexia asset management bid
* Macquarie shares down 1 pct in early trade, in line with
broad mkt
SYDNEY, July 25 Australia's top investment bank
Macquarie Group said its June quarter earnings were
down compared with the preceding three months as markets
slumped, but reiterated it expected this year's net profit to
recover from 2012's eight-year low.
Macquarie, which is renewing a focus on stable businesses
such as funds management to mitigate the cyclical nature of its
advisory and trading units, said it had the capital for making
acquisitions, though Chief Executive Nicholas Moore declined to
comment on bidding for Dexia's asset management arm.
The bank, which has A$3.5 billion ($3.6 billion) in surplus
capital, said its securities trading unit could post a loss for
the year. Its lending, leasing and funds unit were flat for the
quarter.
The forecast was similar to what it made same time last
year, although Macquarie cut estimates later in 2011, blaming
weak markets.
"There isn't any surprise. Going ahead a lot depends on
markets," said Angus Gluskie, chief investment officer at White
Funds Management, which owns more than 200,000 Macquarie shares,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Markets are already poor and if corporate activity
continues to pick up their profits are likely to benefit."
Known as the "Millionaires' Factory" before the global
financial crisis, Macquarie, like its global peers, is grappling
with the worst period in its trading history after investment
bets soured and investors shunned risky trading products.
Analysts on average expect Macquarie to report a net profit
of A$913 million ($937.5 million) for the year ending March 2013
versus A$730 million a year earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Their estimates have dropped steadily, from more than A$1
billion in April. Macquarie gives broad guidance about its
operations but does not disclose financial results on a
quarterly basis.
READY FOR ACQUISITIONS
Chief Executive Moore, in a teleconference, said Macquarie
had the funds and capital for acquisitions though potential
deals were few.
"We do like the funds management industry. If we do see
funds management opportunities or opportunities in other sectors
that will enhance what we have, we do have the capital and we do
have the funding," he said while declining to comment
specifically on the Dexia asset-management buy.
Last month, Franco-Belgian group Dexia said three buyers
remained for its asset management arm that it wants to sell for
about 750 million euros ($906.38 million), sources told Reuters.
Macquarie is linked to potentially all mid-sized asset
management deals globally. Its last big acquisition in the
sector was U.S.-based Delaware Investments for $428 million in
2010. The deal added $125 billion to its funds under management.
WEAK MARKETS
Macquarie said in a statement on Wednesday markets
businesses such as advisory and trading were subdued as it
flagged another loss for its securities-trading business that
lost A$194 million in 2011/12.
"The securities unit is a cyclical business. When you are in
the downcycle, it feels like a drought. We know the drought will
turn but we don't know when it will turn," said Moore who has
shifted Macquarie's focus from riskier banking products to
annuity-style businesses such as unlisted funds and retail
banking.
Macquarie's advisory and trading businesses have borne the
brunt of weak markets that have pushed the bank, which
constantly beat estimates before the global financial crisis, to
cut staff.
Macquarie did not reveal staff numbers in the statement
though it said operating expenses were down nearly a tenth. It
cut global staffing by nearly 9 percent in the 12 months to
March 31 to 14,202.
Global rivals, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Deutsche
Bank AG, are all embarking on fresh rounds of staff
cuts in their trading and underwriting businesses.
Shares in Macquarie were down 1 percent in early trade, in
line with the broader market. They were up 2.1 percent
for the year based on Tuesday's close, supported by A$120
million in share buybacks out of its A$500 million buyback plan.
The shares, however, are down nearly three-quarters from
their peak in 2007.
($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Paul Tait and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)