July 16 Macquarie Group Ltd said it hired Jim Frawley to run its U.S. mergers and acquisitions business.
The Australian investment bank said on Monday that Frawley will be a senior managing director as well as head of the U.S. M&A group. He is joining Macquarie from FBR & Co, where he led the firm's M&A business and its New York office.
Frawley will start at Macquarie in September. He will report to Michael Silverton, Macquarie's head of US product banking. (Reporting By Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
