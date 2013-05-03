LONDON May 3 Macquarie said it has closed the fundraising for its fourth European infrastructure fund with 2.75 billion euros ($3.60 billion) in investor commitments, well above its initial 1.5-2 billion euros target.

The fund led a consortium which acquired E.ON's Open Grid Europe, Germany's largest gas network for 3.2 billion euros ($4.18 billion)in July 2012. In December, it took a stake in a Czech gas network from RWE.

"Institutional investors increasingly understand the positive role infrastructure can play in their portfolios. As a result, it is a strongly growing asset class," said Martin Stanley, Global Head of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA).

"Experienced fund managers will have an important role to play in responsibly investing this growing pool of capital in much-needed infrastructure across the globe."

MIRA's global fund raised a total of $9.3 billion in the past two years, including new infrastructure funds in Korea, the Philippines and China, and a Mexican Real Estate Investment Trust.

Its listed funds have experienced further market capital growth of $2.8 billion over the same period. ($1 = 0.7649 euros)