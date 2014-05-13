European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
HONG KONG May 13 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd named Ben Way as the new chief executive of its Asian operations, replacing Alex Harvey who will become the bank's chairman for the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Harvey will also become global head of principal investments at Macquarie Capital, succeeding John Hughes who is retiring, the memo said. Macquarie declined to comment.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Jaroslaw Grzywinski has been appointed a temporary CEO of the company for the period no longer than 3 months as of March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.