May 23 Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd has hired Credit Suisse Group AG U.S. investment bankers Sam Shah and Raghu Velamati to focus on the education and business services sectors, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Shah, who was a managing director at Credit Suisse, and Velamati, who was a director, will join Macquarie's technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) investment banking group as managing directors in Chicago in August, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the hires have not been publicly announced. Credit Suisse and Macquarie declined to comment.

Shah had been at Credit Suisse since 2006, while Velamati had been with the bank since 2008, according to their LinkedIn profiles. The two bankers have worked on deals in the education sector, such as the sale of Apollo Education Group Inc, the owner of the University of Phoenix, to a group of private equity firms that included Vistria Group LLC, Apollo Global Management LLC and Najafi Companies. They also helped advise Nord Anglia Education Inc on their initial public offering in 2014.

At Macquarie, they will have a broader focus on companies offering technology-enabled services, which has become an active area in dealmaking for private equity firms, the people added.

Credit Suisse has seen several technology bankers depart this month. Last week, five senior investment bankers left for Jefferies LLC, a unit of Leucadia National Corp. [ID: nL2N18F012]

The latest hires come after Macquarie decided in April to shed close to 15 percent of its U.S. investment banking workforce..

Macquarie's TMT group advised Emerging Markets Communications, a satellite communications firm, and its private equity owner on its $550 million sale to Global Eagle Entertainment earlier this month. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Alan Crosby)