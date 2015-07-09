Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 9 Macquarie Investment Management appointed Peter Douvos as head of EMEA consultant relations, based in London.
Douvos joins MIM, the securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, after seven years with Invesco Asset Management.
Founded in 1969, Macquarie provides banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services, and manages about 345 billion euros ($380.78 billion) in assets as of March 31. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
