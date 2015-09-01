Colombia to produce 95 mln tonnes of coal in 2017 - vice-minister
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
Sept 1 Australian holding company Macquarie Group Ltd's asset management business, Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS), appointed Guido Musso as managing director and Davide Alessandrini as director.
Musso and Alessandrini will set up a new business, headquartered in London, that will arrange Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing for new ship builds.
Both of them join from Citigroup Inc, where Musso was global head of shipping and offshore, export and agency finance division and Alessandrini was with client and ECA relationship development in Asia. (Reporting by Manish Parashar)
March 22 Two U.S. lawmakers sent a letter on Wednesday to PTC Therapeutics Inc, seeking information about the drugmaker's pricing strategy for its recently acquired muscle-wasting disorder drug.