(Recasts, adds exec comments, rival earnings, shares)
By Swati Pandey and Melanie Burton
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Feb 17 Australia's Macquarie
Group Ltd is stepping up its presence in energy
markets, considering acquisitions in futures, physical oil and
refined products businesses as falling oil prices help drive
client activity.
A near 50-percent slump in oil prices since the middle of
2014 may cause some distressed sales while onerous capital
requirements on global banks are likely to drive consolidation.
Under Chief Executive Nicholas Moore, the commodities
business has become an increasingly important part of Macquarie,
which has grown its commodities trading through a handful of
small-sized U.S. acquisitions.
"We do have a global platform, we do think there is an
opportunity for us to gain scale," said Andrew Downe, Head of
Commodities and Financial Markets, during an operational
briefing.
"Some of the opportunities will come from changing market
dynamics (such as) ... the significant shift in the oil price."
The bank is in talks to buy Jefferies Group LLC's
commodities and financial derivatives brokerage, sources told
Reuters last month. [ID: nL6N0V84OD]
Macquarie changed the name of its fixed income, currencies,
commodities (FICC) division to Commodities and Financial Markets
as they expand into physical commodities markets.
Macquarie's FICC business generated about 60 percent of its
operating income from commodity markets last year.
STRONG GROWTH
It is likely to post its best annual profit since the 2008
global financial crisis, vindicating its deep push into physical
commodities markets at a time when the likes of JPMorgan
and Deutsche Bank have scaled back as restrictions on
commodities trading grow in Western markets.
It expects a full-year net profit increase at the "upper
end" of the 10-20 percent range it had forecast.
"Better results across all groups have helped us move from a
range to the top-end of that range," CEO Moore told analysts and
investors on a call.
In contrast, Goldman Sachs Group's revenue from fixed
income, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell 29 percent in the
December quarter.
The business, which once contributed about 40 percent of
Goldman's revenue, has been declining since 2009 as new rules
discourage banks from trading on their own account.
JPMorgan's FICC revenue fell 14 percent in the period,
Citigroup Inc's 16 percent and Bank of America Corp's
30 percent.
Investors cheered Macquarie's improved outlook, pushing
shares to their highest level since 2008. At 0121 GMT, they were
up 2.95 percent in a weak Sydney market.
