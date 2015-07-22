UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 23 Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group said on Thursday its net profit for the year to end-March 2016 will top the A$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) recorded in the previous year, its best annual profit since the 2008 global financial crisis.
The bank's annuity-style businesses and capital markets facing businesses improved "significantly" in the first quarter-ended June from the year-ago period, the bank said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.
"We are seeing the ongoing benefits of continued cost initiatives, our balance sheet is strong and conservative, and we have a proven risk management framework and culture," it added.
Macquarie, with its strong earnings growth and stable returns, has become a favourite with investors. Its shares are up nearly 45 percent so far this year compared with a 3.76 percent rise in the benchmark index.
($1 = 1.3556 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; mEditing by Richard Pullin)
