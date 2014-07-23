SYDNEY, July 24 Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, on Thursday said results for the year ending March 2015 would be in line with the previous year, although it warned of short-term challenges such as foreign exchange and tax uncertainties.

"The FY15 result for the group is expected to be broadly in line with FY14, with the potential for a better result if market conditions improve," the bank said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

Macquarie posted a near 50 percent jump in FY14 annual net profit to A$1.27 billion ($1.20 billion).

($1 = 1.0597 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)