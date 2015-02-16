SYDNEY Feb 17 Macquarie Group Ltd,
Australia's top investment bank, on Tuesday reiterated its
guidance of a 10 to 20 percent rise in full-year net profit,
helped by a lower Australian dollar and higher volatility in
commodities markets.
In a third quarter trading update, Chief Executive Nicholas
Moore said trading conditions had continued to improve across
the group. The bank's capital markets facing business provided
net profit contributions up significantly on the previous two
quarters, he said.
Macquarie does not provide detailed figures in its quarterly
updates. Its full-year net profit for the year ended March 31,
2014, was A$1.3 billion ($1 billion).
