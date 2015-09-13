SYDNEY, Sept 14 Australia's top investment bank
Macquarie Group on Monday said it expects a 40 percent
jump in profit for the first-half ending September, helped by a
weak Australian dollar and better "trading conditions" across
most businesses.
It reiterated guidance for net profit for the year to
end-March 2016 to top the A$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) recorded
in the previous year, its best annual profit since the 2008
global financial crisis.
Under CEO Nicholas Moore, Macquarie has been "de-risking"
from its traditional investment banking operations and focusing
on more stable returns from retail banking and annuity-style
businesses. The strategy has helped it post strong earnings
growth and stable returns in recent periods.
As a result, the bank has become a favourite with investors
who are shunning Australia's "big four" lenders after a downbeat
earnings season earlier this year.
Its shares have surged 30 percent so far this year compared
with a 6.2 percent drop in the benchmark index and
losses of 8 percent to 14.2 percent for Australia's four big
lenders, including Westpac Banking Group and ANZ
Banking Group.
