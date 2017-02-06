EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SYDNEY Feb 7 Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, on Tuesday reaffirmed guidance for a flat full-year net profit, after reporting "satisfactory" trading conditions in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
In a third-quarter trading update, the company said capital markets businesses had contributed less profit during that quarter than a year earlier because of subdued capital raising activity and the timing of M&A transactions.
However, the annuity-style businesses reported a higher profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 than the prior year, the company said.
Macquarie is expected to report a net profit of A$2.061 billion for the 12 months ended Mar. 31, in line with the A$2.063 billion reported the prior year, according to the average of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.