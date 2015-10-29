SYDNEY Oct 30 Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, on Friday posted a record first half net profit that jumped 58 percent, helped by higher fee income and better financial market activity.

A falling Australian dollar also benefited Macquarie, which generates more than 70 percent of its income overseas.

Net profit rose to A$1.07 billion ($757.03 million) for the first six months to September compared with A$678 million a year ago and in line with its guidance earlier this month.

Macquarie also said it would issue new shares at A$78.4 each, a 6.7 percent discount to Thursday's closing price. Earlier this month, it raised A$400 million from institutional investors to help it fund the acquisition of ANZ Banking group's vehicle finance portfolio. ($1 = 1.4134 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by John Stonestreet)