* H1 net profit A$678 mln vs consensus A$654 mln

* H1 dividend A$1.30 vs A$1.00 year ago

* Annuity style business leads gains, up 38 pct (Adds more earnings metrics, background)

SYDNEY, Oct 31 Macquarie Group, Australia's largest investment bank, on Friday posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit, bolstered by its asset management division and a recent focus on housing loans.

Macquarie said it still expected profit in its current financial year to be slightly up from the year before thanks to increased performance fees from its listed and unlisted funds. Its 2014 annual profit crossed A$1 billion for the first time in four years.

Net profit of A$678 million ($599 million) for the six months to September exceeded analysts' consensus forecast of A$654 million and compared with A$501 million a year ago.

The results showed that Macquarie's strategy of "de-risking" from its traditional investment banking operations and focusing on more stable returns from retail banking and annuity-style businesses is bearing fruit. Profits from that part of the business rose 38 percent compared with the same period last year.

Macquarie also unveiled an interim dividend of A$1.30 a share, up from A$1 a year ago.

The group's market-facing businesses - Macquarie Securities, Macquarie Capital and Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities - reported a 11 percent rise in profit in the first half compared with a year ago.

Its shares have gained about 10 percent this year, outperforming the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, which is up 1.7 percent. ($1 = 1.1326 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates and Jane Baird)