SYDNEY May 7 Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, on Friday posted its best annual profit since the 2008 global financial crisis, led by growth in its annuity-style businesses as well as commodities trading and foreign exchange units.

Net profit jumped 27 percent to A$1.6 billion for the year to March 31 compared with A$1.27 billion a year ago and topped analysts' consensus forecast of A$1.5 billion.

The bank in February had forecast a net profit increase at the upper end of the 10- to 20-percent range.

The results will give investors confidence in Macquarie's strategy of "de-risking" from its traditional investment banking operations and focusing on more stable returns from activities such as retail banking and annuity-style businesses.

Macquarie also unveiled a final dividend of A$2 each, taking the full year dividend to A$3.3 a share, up 27 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)