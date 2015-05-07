SYDNEY May 7 Macquarie Group,
Australia's top investment bank, on Friday posted its best
annual profit since the 2008 global financial crisis, led by
growth in its annuity-style businesses as well as commodities
trading and foreign exchange units.
Net profit jumped 27 percent to A$1.6 billion for the year
to March 31 compared with A$1.27 billion a year ago and topped
analysts' consensus forecast of A$1.5 billion.
The bank in February had forecast a net profit increase at
the upper end of the 10- to 20-percent range.
The results will give investors confidence in Macquarie's
strategy of "de-risking" from its traditional investment banking
operations and focusing on more stable returns from activities
such as retail banking and annuity-style businesses.
Macquarie also unveiled a final dividend of A$2 each, taking
the full year dividend to A$3.3 a share, up 27 percent from a
year ago.
