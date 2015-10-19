NEW YORK Oct 19 A unit of Australia's Macquarie
Group has agreed to pay $7.4 million to settle
shareholder allegations that it underwrote a securities offering
for Puda Coal without disclosing that the Chinese mining company
was an empty shell.
Filed in 2011, the securities fraud lawsuit said Macquarie
Capital USA helped sell $108 million of shares for then-New York
Stock Exchange-listed Puda Coal in 2010 while knowing that the
company's main coal business had been transferred to its
chairman and then sold or pledged as collateral to an investment
fund.
The lawsuit said Macquarie received an investigative report
revealing the transfer of the coal business six days before the
2010 offering but did not act on it.
The preliminary settlement was disclosed in a court filing
on Monday and must be approved by a Manhattan federal judge. The
underwriters denied all charges of wrongdoing, the filing said.
The settlement is the latest legal fallout for Macquarie
over its underwriting for Puda. In March, Macquarie agreed to
pay $15 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission charges that it misled investors about the 2010
offering.
Puda's shares collapsed in 2012 after a research report
disclosed the transfer of Puda's 90 percent stake in its main
asset, Shanxi Coal. Puda's shares have been delisted and the
company is no longer in business.
The lawsuit sought damages for investors who bought the
company's shares between November 2009 and April 2011.
The shares became worthless after Puda's coal assets were
transferred, leaving only a shell company with no operations or
revenue, the lawsuit said.
Puda Chairman Ming Zhao and Chief Executive Liping Zhu were
charged by the SEC with fraud in 2012.
The lawsuit also accused Brean Murray Carret & Co, a joint
underwriter on Puda's 2010 share offering, of failing to do its
own due diligence to verify that Puda owned Shanxi Coal.
Brean agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle shareholders'
claims, according to Monday's filing.
Macquarie spokesman Rishi Sharma confirmed that a settlement
has been reached and said the company is going through the court
approval process. Lawyers and a spokesmen for Brean could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The case is In Re Puda Coal Securities Inc Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No 11-cv-2598
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Bernard Orr)