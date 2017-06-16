BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi sells NPL portfolio of 224.5 mln lira for 14 mln lira
* HAS SOLD ITS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 114.5 MILLION LIRA AS OF MAY 17, 2017 TO SÜMER VARLIK YÖNETIM FOR 10.6 MILLION LIRA
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.
"We’ve got no current plans to relocate to Singapore or anywhere else," he told a parliamentary inquiry. "There are absolutely no plans for that.”
Macquarie this month had declined to rule out an overseas move after the government introduced the surprise tax on Australia's five biggest banks. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Michael Perry)
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
* Says fire has erupted in manufacturing area of instrument transformers inside factory premises at Gujarat on June 22