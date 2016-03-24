FRANKFURT, March 24 Macquarie-owned
German gas grid Thyssengas is drawing interest from numerous
infrastructure funds and financial investors, two people
familiar with the matter said, adding bidders had until after
Easter to submit indicative offers.
Parties expected to submit indicative bids by April 4
include: First State Investments, the asset management unit of
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) ; Borealis
Infrastructure, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS; Deutsche
Asset Management, the real estate investment arm of Deutsche
Bank ; Luxembourg-based power firm Enovos
International SA ; Belgium's Fluxys ; and
Australia's Hastings Funds Management, the people said.
Macquarie, Borealis, Deutsche Bank, Enovos, Fluxys and First
State all declined to comment. Hastings was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Ludwig Burger)