FRANKFURT, March 24 Macquarie-owned German gas grid Thyssengas is drawing interest from numerous infrastructure funds and financial investors, two people familiar with the matter said, adding bidders had until after Easter to submit indicative offers.

Parties expected to submit indicative bids by April 4 include: First State Investments, the asset management unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) ; Borealis Infrastructure, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS; Deutsche Asset Management, the real estate investment arm of Deutsche Bank ; Luxembourg-based power firm Enovos International SA ; Belgium's Fluxys ; and Australia's Hastings Funds Management, the people said.

Macquarie, Borealis, Deutsche Bank, Enovos, Fluxys and First State all declined to comment. Hastings was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)