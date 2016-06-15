BRIEF-Pacific Current Group says as at Dec 2016 total FUM A$51.7 bln
* As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 15 Dutch infrastructure fund DIF is set to buy Macquarie-owned German gas grid Thyssengas, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
With its bid of more than 600 million euros ($673 million) DIF beat out Belgian gas operator Fluxys, one of the sources said.
Macquarie declined to comment while DIF was not immediately available for comment.
Thyssengas, which operates a 4,200 km underground pipeline network and employs 270 staff, transports up to 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
LONDON, Feb 1 New European Union capital rules treat insurers like traders making risky short-term bets and require them to set aside too much capital, trade body Insurance Europe said on Wednesday.