SYDNEY Feb 1 Australia's Macquarie Group appointed on Wednesday investment banker Alex Harvey to the newly created role of Asia chief executive officer, bringing the region in line with a structure put in place in Europe.

Macquarie embarked on a broad expansion of its Asia business after 2008, and the new CEO role will have a more direct oversight of that business.

Harvey, who is currently the global head of the telecommunications, media, entertainment and technology group at Macquarie's investment bank, will take the reins at the end of February, Australia's top investment bank said in a statement.

A source close to Harvey said the appointment is a step higher for the executive, who will head up a region which is growing for Macquarie, rather than focussing on a single sector in the investment bank.

Macquarie has been under pressure to reshape its business after a sharp fall in its share price in 2011, which has seen it move away from riskier banking products and towards unlisted funds, retail banking, leasing and lending businesses.

In Asia, Macquarie has transaction banking, trading and funds management and the appointment sees Harvey shoot past Kalpana Desai, who is Asia head of Macquarie Capital, the group's corporate advisory and equity underwriting business.

For the six months to September 2011, Macquarie's Asia business generated income of A$401 million, representing 13 percent of the group's business. It has about 3,000 staff in Asia, filings to the stock exchange show.

Asia and EMEA are Maquarie's smallest business groups.

Harvey's regional role follows the appointment of David Fass, the former head of Deutsche Bank's European head of global banking division, by Macquarie as CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa in March last year.

