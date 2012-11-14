HONG KONG Nov 14 Future Land Development
Holdings Ltd dropped Australian bank Macquarie as a
bookrunner on a planned Hong Kong share listing of as much as
$250 million because it was unhappy with a valuation received in
a pre-deal report, IFR reported.
The decision came just days after the company and its
bankers starting gauging investors' demand for the initial
public offering in pre-marketing, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Macquarie's Hong Kong corporate communications department
didn't return a phone call and email request for comment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and China
International Capital Corp (CICC), two other bookrunners on the
IPO, set a net asset value (NAV) for Future Land, one of the
largest real estate developers in Shanghai, of 26.2 billion yuan
($4.21 billion) and 28.4 billion yuan respectively, compared
with 26.1 billion yuan set by Macquarie, IFR said.
Macquarie put the likely IPO valuation at a 40-60 percent
discount to NAV, less attractive than the discount of 56-75
percent set by BofA Merrill Lynch and 60-70 percent given by
CICC.
($1 = 6.2265 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Louise Heavens)