* USD250m hybrid Tier 1 deal's size only half of maximum
targeted
* Macquarie pays almost 200bp extra for Basel 3 compliant
structure
* Sub investment-grade rating impacts demand
By Helene Durand
LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - A USD250m hybrid Tier 1 issue for
Australian bank Macquarie struggled to garner strong investor
support this week, hampered by the complex nature of the
structure in a sign that banks still have to cover a lot of
ground to educate buyers on new hybrid structures.
The transaction, the first Basel 3 compliant hybrid Tier 1
from an Australian bank outside of the domestic market, was only
one and a half times covered and short of the maximum USD500m
target the issuer said it would raise.
This was in contrast to other recent new style Reg S hybrid
Tier 1 issues from banks such as Banco do Brasil, which were
covered multiple times.
As well as the small oversubscription, the transaction came
at a high price and printed at the wide end of the 10% to 10.25%
price guidance.
Many hope that the European hybrid Tier 1 market will be
able to start up again soon after months of regulatory
uncertainty, but while banks might have clarity on what they
will be able to do soon, a deep buyer base could be elusive if
structures are too difficult to understand.
"The structure was very complicated and the feedback we had
from Asian investors was that they would have preferred a
simpler deal," said a banker not directly involved.
"While there have been similar deals from Australian banks
in the domestic market, Macquarie added layers of complexity
which raised investors' eyebrows."
While the new style European hybrid Tier 1 is unlikely to
replicate the structure, Macquarie was formatted in order to
comply with APRA transitional rules for bank capital, it
nevertheless shows that new style hybrids which seek to comply
with much harsher regulatory rules could struggle to sell.
"This instrument has a conversion into equity, on the upside
as well as the downside and is another interesting data point,
telling us where demand comes from and at what price," the
banker said. "What it does remind us though is that we need
institutional investors to also be buying this product and
provide added depth."
The hybrid banker added that competing supply from
high-yield corporate issuers from the region could have also
impacted demand for the trade. "Some of these private banks
might prefer to invest in easier structures from well-known
names regionally," he said.
Another agreed that the structure would have made the deal a
difficult sell as it was unclear when this would be called.
However, Andy Young, head of FIG syndicate at Credit Suisse,
which led the deal with HSBC, JP Morgan and Macquarie, saw it
differently.
"It is a slightly more involved structure than what we may
have seen up until now but that shouldn't be to its detriment,"
he said. "The fact that the book was one and a half times
covered demonstrates that investors have been able to get
comfortable with the structure."
He added that the bonds had mandatory exchange features, but
not in the traditional sense of a mandatory convertible. At the
first call date, the bonds are mandatorily exchangeable into
shares if the bank's share price is above 50% of the share price
at the time of issue.
The shares get delivered to investors at a 5% discount to
the market price. At the call date, the issuer may facilitate
for a third party to sell the shares so that investors get par.
However, if the share price is below 50%, the deal just
extends and the level gets tested at the next call date six
months thereafter. If the deal extends to the 45-year point, the
bond will then automatically convert into shares. There is also
an early mandatory exchange event if the bank breaches a 5.125%
Core Tier 1 ratio or is declared non-viable.
The structure was by and large similar to domestic hybrid
Tier 1 issues sold by ANZ and Westpac in recent months, but some
features such as the third party involvement was new.
NEW TERRITORY
The transaction also ventured into new bank capital
territory as it carried a sub-investment grade rating at BB+,
which bankers felt would have also hampered demand.
This does not bode well given that it is quite likely that
new-style hybrid Tier 1 from European banks will be rated junk,
given the downward direction their ratings currently taking.
Moody's cut Macquarie's rating to A2 (stable) from A1 in
March while Fitch also lowered Macquarie to A from A+.
Bankers said that the rating certainly limits the number of
private banks that can buy the deal, they can also secure more
leverage with investment grade rated securities.
However, Credit Suisse's Young maintained that this was not
the major issue. "The fact that the instrument is rated below
investment grade might narrow the investor base, but only at the
margin," he said.
One thing for sure was that the deal came at a price for
Macquarie, which also explains why the issuer chose to limit the
size.
"It is undoubtedly more costly than old-style hybrids, but
the premium Macquarie is paying is in line with what other
borrowers have paid for new style hybrids versus old style
instruments."
The added cost of issuing new-style hybrids has been
anything between 100bp and 200bp and Macquarie was no different.
The issuer's outstanding old-style perpetual hybrid Tier 1 was
trading around 8.375%.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Andrew Perrin, Alex
Chambers)