SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia's Macquarie Group said its investment banking business can get back to strong earnings in the medium term as it cuts costs and deals from cashed up corporates resume.

Macquarie Capital contributed just A$5 million ($5.3 million) to first half profits, but Chief Executive Nicholas Moore said all the signs for a strong earnings contribution were there.

Corporates are sitting on plenty of cash, and once confidence returns, M&A and equity market deals would start flowing back in, he told an analysts conference call. ($1 = 0.936 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)