SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia's Macquarie Group
said its investment banking business can get back to
strong earnings in the medium term as it cuts costs and deals
from cashed up corporates resume.
Macquarie Capital contributed just A$5 million ($5.3
million) to first half profits, but Chief Executive Nicholas
Moore said all the signs for a strong earnings contribution were
there.
Corporates are sitting on plenty of cash, and once
confidence returns, M&A and equity market deals would start
flowing back in, he told an analysts conference call.
($1 = 0.936 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)