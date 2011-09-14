MELBOURNE Sep 14 Macquarie Group has closed its small Miami office which handled its Latin American bond business in the face of a slowdown in activity, a source close to the company said on Wednesday.

The office had fewer than 20 people, out of the group's 15,500 global staff, and had been open for less than five years, the source said.

"It was a very small part of the fixed income and currency area," the source added.

Macquarie Group declined to comment on the move.

Unlike its larger U.S. and European peers, Macquarie rarely announces sweeping job cuts. It sees 10 percent turnover of staff as normal for investment banking and part of a continual adjustment depending on market conditions.

Macquarie last week cut the earnings outlook for its trading and investment banking units, but said it expected stronger earnings for the year to March 2012 based on growth in its funds management unit and its asset leasing business. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)