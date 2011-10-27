(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)

SYDNEY Oct 27 Macquarie investors are pushing for more changes at Australia's top investment bank, with calls to buyback shares, sell non-core assets or pursue joint ventures, all measures aimed at jump starting a stock price hovering near 2008 lows.

Macquarie, once the top pick among Australian stock investors and a consistent earnings beater, faces a grim short-term outlook, as its investment bank and trading business grapples with the one of the worst periods in its history.

It's expected to report a 21 percent fall in first half profit, a Thomson Reuters poll showed, putting it on course for its third annual profit fall in four years. Macquarie's M&A advisory market share in Australia dropped to 9.5 percent from 30 percent a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters.

Macquarie, which pioneered a business model of buying and pooling assets, listing them and charging fees for managing them, now runs a full fledged trading and investment bank, manages $300 billion in funds, a 170 strong aircraft leasing portfolio, a bank and asset finance.

Macquarie sold its $1 billion Asian private wealth portfolio to Julius Baer earlier this month. Last month it shut its Latin America bond business.

But investors want more, as shares of the company hardly budged after announcing the moves.

"Macquarie needs to redefine itself in the new normal world," said Prasad Patkar, a fund manager at Platypus Asset Management.

"A buyback would help put a floor on the stock. But in the medium term, a strategic review, M&A or partnerships would rerate the stock and get people like us to re-enter it."

Macquarie has been in this position before. When the credit markets seized up in 2007 and 2008, Macquarie shares took a beating, earning the attention of famouse short seller Jim Chanos -- among other bears circling the stock.

After a series of changes, Macquarie shares bounced back. It scaled back its debt funded infrastructure and listed fund model, focusing more on fund management and expanding the investment bank abroad in places such as Hong Kong and New York.

With shares now back down to 2008 levels, investors are calling for another series of changes, most aimed at focusing the bank on its strengths, among them its specialised funds and leasing businesses. They also want the bank to cut staff at its investment bank and trading business and reduce its regional footprint.

A tie-up with an Asian commercial bank is another idea being floated by investors and analysts who follow the bank, as such a deal would give Macquarie a larger balance sheet to lend and finance transactions with clients, giving them stronger footing to compete with the likes of Wall Street and European investment banks.

Macquarie is not the only bank struggling in the current economic turmoil, with European financial groups and U.S. firms watching their shares plunge as another crisis looms.

Standard Chartered and HSBC , two banks that derive a large portion of their business from Asia, have seen their shares fall 15 percent and 16 percent.

Macquarie's stock is down 34 percent this year and is on course for its second worst annual drop ever. As a pure investment bank, Macquarie doesn't have the flow of retail deposits like StanChart and HSBC to keep it well funded.

With a reported surplus capital of nearly $3 billion and a stock trading at 0.7 times book value, investors who had hoped for a recovery this year are getting restless.

"We would see the pursuit of any capital and operational efficiency strategy by Macquarie as an important development for the stock, given apparent investor fatigue that its financial management planning is too heavily reliant on market leverage," Credit Suisse analyst James Ellis said.

But even that may not be enough, with some analysts predicting the bank may need to embark on a full fledged review for investors to regain the confidence and boost its stock price.

Among the assets that could go on the chopping block are Macquarie's Canadian mortgage business and sub-par debt capital markets business. Some investors say that a stake sale to a strategic investor would be welcome news.

Chief Executive Nicholas Moore has resisted calls for job cuts. From around 9,000 staff three years ago, Macquarie now has as over 15,000 people, thanks in part to assets it bought in the U.S and Europe.

"I'd like Macquarie to detail a clear cut plan to tide through the volatile times and to lend some support to the share price," said the head of an Australian fund manager who holds Macquarie shares. "A share buyback is the easiest route but a measure of the management depth will be apparent if they go beyond that. Free up more capital by selling non-core assets or sell a stake to someone to showcase the inherent value."

