* To buy back up to 10 percent of ordinary share
* H1 profit down 24 percent; misses estimates
* Cuts full-year outlook
* Employees numbers trimmed, cost savings to continue
* Shares jump as much as 5.8 pct to two-month high
(Adds CEO, fund manager comments, updates shares)
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Oct 28 Macquarie Group (MQG.AX),
Australia's top investment bank, announced a share buyback
worth nearly $900 million, helping assuage concerns about a 24
percent fall in first-half earnings and sending its shares up
as much as 5.8 percent.
The capital return, the first since a special dividend in
2005, seeks to cut Macquarie's A$3.5 billion ($3.7 billion) in
surplus capital and to support a share price languishing near
global financial crisis lows.
Macquarie is grappling with one of the worst periods in its
trading history, slipping down investment banking league tables
and losing money in its trading businesses.
"The buyback give the stock some positive sentiment," Mark
Nathan, a fund manager at Arnhem Investment Management said.
"Now it is about waiting for the cycle and ensuring cost
and strategies are aligned. They underestimated the length of
the slump and are now trying to fix things," Nathan said.
With its key trading and investment banking business
struggling, Macquarie posted a first-half profit of A$305
million, compared with the A$325 million expected by analysts
and A$411 million a year ago, putting it on course for third
annual profit fall in four years.
Macquarie cut its full-year outlook and now expects
earnings to fall compared with a broadly steady view earlier, a
move which is expected to force analysts to cut earnings
estimates by another 5 to 10 percent.
ASSET SALES LOOM
Chief Executive Nicholas Moore, who is trying to raise the
focus of the firm's annuity-style business to sidestep
volatility, said the bank would look to sell assets to fund the
buyback.
"We are working on a capital-efficiency program. Some of
them require sale of assets," he told a media briefing without
elaborating on the assets that could be sold.
Capital-efficiency measures were expected to add A$800
million and sale of legacy assets and businesses another A$900
million to capital, giving it ample capacity for buybacks,
Moore added.
Macquarie sold its $1 billion Asian private wealth
portfolio to Julius Baer BAER.VX earlier this month. Last
month, it shut its Latin America bond business and analysts
have said its Canadian mortgages business could be next on the
block.
The group also said the head of its marquee investment
bank, Roy Laidlaw, will retire in March and named U.S. country
head Tim Bishop to succeed him. Bishop will be the fourth head
of the investment bank in four years.
"The results were soggy, operating conditions challenging
and they have lost another top employee," said Christopher
Hall, senior investment officer at Argo Investments, which
owned Macquarie shares on June 30 as per a disclosure.
SHARE BOOST
Macquarie shares were up 3.3 percent at A$25.15 in
afternoon trade, having earlier hit their highest level in two
months.
With the share price down nearly a third so far this year,
a book value of 0.7 times and a return on equity at an all-time
low of just 5.7 percent, investors have been clamouring for
capital return and changes.
"There have been questions about what we are going to do
with the surplus capital," Chief Financial officer Greg Ward
told a briefing. "Along with the fresh capital generation,
possible hybrid capital issues, we will have too much capital."
Unlike western peers, Australian banks are sitting on a
pile of surplus capital thanks to fund raisings in 2009,
profitable businesses and a strict regulator, which mandates
banks to hold more capital than global rules.
Macquarie has been shifting from a business model of buying
and pooling of assets, listing them and charging fees for
managing them, to a traditional investment bank. However, it
has been struggling to offset the loss of management fees.
Macquarie is not alone. Globally, investment banks are
struggling and several have slashed jobs to save money. Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) posted its second quarterly loss as a
public company as its investment portfolio lost billions of
dollars in value.
Japan's Nomura (8604.T) is also planning major cost cuts,
focused mainly in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported this
week. [ID:nL3E7LQ06P]
DEJA VU
Macquarie has been in this position before. When the credit
markets seized up in 2007 and 2008, Macquarie shares took a
beating, earning the attention of famous short-seller Jim
Chanos -- among other bears circling the stock.
After a series of changes, Macquarie shares bounced back.
It scaled back its debt-funded infrastructure and listed-funds
model, focusing more on funds management and expanding the
investment bank abroad in places such as Hong Kong and New
York.
This time around investors want Macquarie to redefine
itself to get a sharper focus on specialised funds and asset
finance.
CFO Ward said the group would focus on cost efficiencies to
tide over it. First-half operating expenses fell 11 percent and
employee count at all business except corporate and asset
finance fell.
The group, which raised employee count to over 15,000 from
9,000 three years ago, has been resisting calls to cut jobs but
numbers are starting to fall as it opts to stay away from
filling vacant roles and attrition of 10 percent plays its
part.
Macquarie said it had 15,088 employees compared with 15,556
six months ago.
Thomson Reuters data showed Macquarie's position in
Australia M&A league table has fallen to 12th from third and
market share is down to 9.5 percent from 30 percent so far this
year.
($1 = 0.936 Australian Dollars)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Muralikumar Anantharaman)