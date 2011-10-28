* To buy back up to 10 percent of ordinary share

* H1 profit down 24 percent; misses estimates

* Cuts full-year outlook

* Employees numbers trimmed, cost savings to continue

* Shares jump as much as 5.8 pct to two-month high (Adds CEO, fund manager comments, updates shares)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Oct 28 Macquarie Group (MQG.AX), Australia's top investment bank, announced a share buyback worth nearly $900 million, helping assuage concerns about a 24 percent fall in first-half earnings and sending its shares up as much as 5.8 percent.

The capital return, the first since a special dividend in 2005, seeks to cut Macquarie's A$3.5 billion ($3.7 billion) in surplus capital and to support a share price languishing near global financial crisis lows.

Macquarie is grappling with one of the worst periods in its trading history, slipping down investment banking league tables and losing money in its trading businesses.

"The buyback give the stock some positive sentiment," Mark Nathan, a fund manager at Arnhem Investment Management said.

"Now it is about waiting for the cycle and ensuring cost and strategies are aligned. They underestimated the length of the slump and are now trying to fix things," Nathan said.

With its key trading and investment banking business struggling, Macquarie posted a first-half profit of A$305 million, compared with the A$325 million expected by analysts and A$411 million a year ago, putting it on course for third annual profit fall in four years.

Macquarie cut its full-year outlook and now expects earnings to fall compared with a broadly steady view earlier, a move which is expected to force analysts to cut earnings estimates by another 5 to 10 percent.

ASSET SALES LOOM

Chief Executive Nicholas Moore, who is trying to raise the focus of the firm's annuity-style business to sidestep volatility, said the bank would look to sell assets to fund the buyback.

"We are working on a capital-efficiency program. Some of them require sale of assets," he told a media briefing without elaborating on the assets that could be sold.

Capital-efficiency measures were expected to add A$800 million and sale of legacy assets and businesses another A$900 million to capital, giving it ample capacity for buybacks, Moore added.

Macquarie sold its $1 billion Asian private wealth portfolio to Julius Baer BAER.VX earlier this month. Last month, it shut its Latin America bond business and analysts have said its Canadian mortgages business could be next on the block.

The group also said the head of its marquee investment bank, Roy Laidlaw, will retire in March and named U.S. country head Tim Bishop to succeed him. Bishop will be the fourth head of the investment bank in four years.

"The results were soggy, operating conditions challenging and they have lost another top employee," said Christopher Hall, senior investment officer at Argo Investments, which owned Macquarie shares on June 30 as per a disclosure.

SHARE BOOST

Macquarie shares were up 3.3 percent at A$25.15 in afternoon trade, having earlier hit their highest level in two months.

With the share price down nearly a third so far this year, a book value of 0.7 times and a return on equity at an all-time low of just 5.7 percent, investors have been clamouring for capital return and changes.

"There have been questions about what we are going to do with the surplus capital," Chief Financial officer Greg Ward told a briefing. "Along with the fresh capital generation, possible hybrid capital issues, we will have too much capital."

Unlike western peers, Australian banks are sitting on a pile of surplus capital thanks to fund raisings in 2009, profitable businesses and a strict regulator, which mandates banks to hold more capital than global rules.

Macquarie has been shifting from a business model of buying and pooling of assets, listing them and charging fees for managing them, to a traditional investment bank. However, it has been struggling to offset the loss of management fees.

Macquarie is not alone. Globally, investment banks are struggling and several have slashed jobs to save money. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) posted its second quarterly loss as a public company as its investment portfolio lost billions of dollars in value.

Japan's Nomura (8604.T) is also planning major cost cuts, focused mainly in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported this week. [ID:nL3E7LQ06P]

DEJA VU

Macquarie has been in this position before. When the credit markets seized up in 2007 and 2008, Macquarie shares took a beating, earning the attention of famous short-seller Jim Chanos -- among other bears circling the stock.

After a series of changes, Macquarie shares bounced back. It scaled back its debt-funded infrastructure and listed-funds model, focusing more on funds management and expanding the investment bank abroad in places such as Hong Kong and New York.

This time around investors want Macquarie to redefine itself to get a sharper focus on specialised funds and asset finance.

CFO Ward said the group would focus on cost efficiencies to tide over it. First-half operating expenses fell 11 percent and employee count at all business except corporate and asset finance fell.

The group, which raised employee count to over 15,000 from 9,000 three years ago, has been resisting calls to cut jobs but numbers are starting to fall as it opts to stay away from filling vacant roles and attrition of 10 percent plays its part.

Macquarie said it had 15,088 employees compared with 15,556 six months ago.

Thomson Reuters data showed Macquarie's position in Australia M&A league table has fallen to 12th from third and market share is down to 9.5 percent from 30 percent so far this year. ($1 = 0.936 Australian Dollars) (Editing by Lincoln Feast and Muralikumar Anantharaman)