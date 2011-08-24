SYDNEY Aug 24 Craig Shapiro, group treasurer of Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group will soon leave the bank, with Patrick Upfold tipped to succeed him, a well-placed source said on Wednesday.

Upfold has been with Macquarie for around 14 years, mostly in corporate banking and more recently in capital management and balance sheet initiatives, the source said.

Shapiro, who joined the bank 21 years ago, plans to spend some time with his family and is not taking another position, the source said. His last day is to be finalised and is expected to be very soon, the person added. (Reported by Cecile Lefort)