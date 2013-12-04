LONDON Dec 4 Macquarie Commodities Research has
created a new global agricultural commodity index designed to
indicate the future level of food inflation, it said on
Wednesday.
The index tracks the prices of futures contracts for 28
different agricultural commodities and is consumption weighted.
Macquarie plan to put its individual price forecasts into
the index to provide an indication for food retailers on where
their input costs are headed or economists looking at food
inflation prospects.
"It is intended to become a lead indicator that describes
where food inflation is heading and suggest the health of the
food and agricultural industries," analyst Kona Haque said.
Macquarie, which is part of Macquarie Group, said
its forecasts currently indicated a 10 percent decline in the
index in 2014 following an 11 percent fall this year.
"We expect food commodities prices overall to remain bearish
for the next two years, barring adverse weather-related supply
risks, and therefore for food deflation to continue until 2015,"
Haque said.
Indexes of food commodity prices produced by the World Bank
and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
are designed to indicate current, not future, prices.
The main categories in the Macquarie index are staple
grains, vegetable oils, animal feed, sugar and beverages and
other food.
There is no direct meat component, with the index seeking to
reflect future trends through animal feed prices.
The index will be published every Monday.