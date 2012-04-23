April 23 Macquarie's Asia hedge fund
has exited its short positions in Indian single stock futures in
response to a controversial set of proposed tax rules that could
lower investment returns.
Instead, it has decided to use a futures contract linked to
India's 50-share NSE index Nifty on the Singapore Exchange to
get its short exposure to India, according to an investor letter
of the fund seen by Reuters, a switch other funds may also make.
The $1.5 billion Macquarie Asian Alpha Fund, one of the top
performing in Asia and among just the 30 or so hedge funds
managing $1 billion or more in the region, also cut its India
long exposure in March, joining a number of foreign investors
reducing their holdings in the country ahead of the expected tax
rules.
Foreign investors have raised concerns on two recent Indian
provisions to tax indirect investments and combat tax evasion.
The Macquarie fund's India stock short positions dropped
from 2.6 percent in February to nil in March, while the gross
exposure, or the sum of its long and short positions, fell to
3.2 percent from 5.4 percent, according to the investor letter.
The fund's co-portfolio manager, Andrew Alexander, declined
to comment. A spokeswoman for Macquarie could not be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Additional reporting
by Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; Editing by Michael Flaherty and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)