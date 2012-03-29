BRIEF-Globe Telecom signs 7 billion peso term loan with Bdo Unibank, Inc.
* Globe telecom signs php7 billion term loan with bdo unibank, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 29 Australia's Macquarie Group plans to relocate its headquarters in 2014 to a heritage building in Martin Place, in Sydney's commercial centre, after reaching a deal to buy the property from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The move by Macquarie comes as Australia's other major banks are moving out of Martin Place, the traditional home for the banking industry, to consolidate their offices in bigger and newer buildings, often on the fringes of the city.
Macquarie, Australia's only listed investment bank, said in a statement that it had also agreed to buy another building on nearby Elizabeth Street from the Commonwealth Bank.
Macquarie currently rents office space at No. 1 Martin Place, which is owned by Charter Hall Office REIT and a syndicate managed by Charter Hall. The lease there matures between December 2014 and December 2016.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Globe telecom signs php7 billion term loan with bdo unibank, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 20 Wells Fargo & Co has appointed Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors to its board, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media Ltd on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.