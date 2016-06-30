BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
NEW YORK, June 30 Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and Orion Mine Finance have sold their stakes in small British metal warehousing company Scale Distribution, a source said on Thursday, ending a three-year foray into the lucrative storage business.
Dave Day, a minority shareholder and founder of the company, will retain the company's storage sheds in Britain and the company name, the source familiar with the situation said.
The buyer is not known.
Macquarie declined to comment and Orion did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September