NEW YORK, June 30 Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and Orion Mine Finance have sold their stakes in small British metal warehousing company Scale Distribution, a source said on Thursday, ending a three-year foray into the lucrative storage business.

Dave Day, a minority shareholder and founder of the company, will retain the company's storage sheds in Britain and the company name, the source familiar with the situation said.

The buyer is not known.

Macquarie declined to comment and Orion did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)