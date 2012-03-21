(Adds detail)

SYDNEY, March 22 Australia's Macquarie Group said on Thursday it had priced its proposed $250 million unsecured subordinated notes, strengthening its capital position ahead of a planned buyback.

The investment bank said it would buyback up to 10 percent of its share worth which at current levels is close to A$1 billion. Macquarie plans the buyback for the first half of financial year 2013.

Macquarie announced the share buyback in October last year as a way to assuage concerns of an expected 25 percent plunge in first-half earnings.

Macquarie said in a statement it expects the Hybrid capital to qualify as additional Tier 1 capital under Basel III standards. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Richard Pullin and Michael Perry)