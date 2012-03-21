UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, March 22 Australia's Macquarie Group said on Thursday it had priced its proposed $250 million unsecured subordinated notes, strengthening its capital position ahead of a planned buyback.
The investment bank said it would buyback up to 10 percent of its share worth which at current levels is close to A$1 billion. Macquarie plans the buyback for the first half of financial year 2013.
Macquarie announced the share buyback in October last year as a way to assuage concerns of an expected 25 percent plunge in first-half earnings.
Macquarie said in a statement it expects the Hybrid capital to qualify as additional Tier 1 capital under Basel III standards. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Richard Pullin and Michael Perry)
