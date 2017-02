SYDNEY, Sept 7 Macquarie Group , Australia top investment bank, maintained its group earnings for a stronger 2011/12 but cut its outlook for its key divisions such as trading and investment banking as weak markets take a toll.

Macquarie said its fixed income, commodities and currency division, which contributed close to a quarter to total profit last year, were expected to post lower earnings this year compared to an earlier forecast of matching the previous year.

Macquarie said the business had seen tough conditions in August.

