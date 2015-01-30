SYDNEY Jan 30 A 22-year pact to keep
Australia's most popular radio announcer on air came at a cost
for broadcaster Macquarie Radio Network Ltd, which
issued a profit warning on Friday citing "costs associated with
talent contract renewals".
Macquarie signed long-time breakfast radio No. 1 Alan Jones,
aged in his mid-70s, for 22 years in August last year, a sign it
hopes the star will stop audiences switching to online
alternatives and sending advertising revenue lower.
But the arrangement appears to have had the opposite effect
in the short term, with Macquarie saying it expects underlying
net profit to fall 28 percent and reported net profit to fall 65
percent for the six months to Dec 31, both down from A$3.8
million the previous year.
The company grew revenue but it was "outweighed by operating
cost increases ... costs associated with restructuring of the
company's sales force, talent contract renewals, and increases
in administration costs", Macquarie said in a statement.
It also cited costs associated with a merger with print
publisher Fairfax Media Ltd, expected to be completed
in March.
The company had not given a forecast for the current
financial year but said in August that it expected to grow
earnings in financial 2014-15.
A spokesman for Jones did not return a call requesting
comment.
Macquarie shares were flat in mid-session trading, while the
broader market rose 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)