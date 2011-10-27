* Announces buy back for up to 10 percent of ordinary shares
* H1 profit down 24 percent; misses estimates
* Cuts full-year outlook
* Employees numbers trimmed, cost saving measures to
continue
(Adds details, CFO comments)
SYDNEY, Oct 28 Macquarie Group ,
Australia's top investment bank, announced a maiden share buy
back worth nearly $900 million to support a sagging share price
after earnings dropped by around a quarter.
Macquarie, which warned in September its key trading and
investment banking unit would miss full-year forecasts, also cut
its full-year outlook. It now expects full-year earnings to fall
compared with the earlier expectation to stay flat, putting it
on course for the third annual profit fall in four years.
Macquarie said market conditions in August and September
were difficult, and it was too early to assess whether the
European debt deal would help markets recover.
The bank, which has been shifting from a business model of
buying and pooling of assets, listing them and charging fees for
managing them, to a traditional investment bank has been
grappling with one of the worst periods in its trading history.
Macquarie is not alone. Globally, investment banks are
struggling and several have slashed jobs to save money. Goldman
Sachs Group Inc posted its second quarterly loss as a
public company on Tuesday as its investment portfolio lost
billions of dollars in value.
With its marquee investment bank and trading business
struggling, Macquarie is bulking up its annuity-style businesses
such as lending, corporate and asset finance to diversify
revenue and sidestep market volatility.
These moves have not been enough, however, and the share has
fallen 34 percent and is on course for its second worst annual
drop ever forcing Macquarie to accede to investor demand to
return some of its A$3.5 billion surplus capital.
"There have been questions about what we are going to do
with the surplus capital," Chief Financial officer Greg Ward
told a briefing. "Along with the fresh capital generation, we
will have too much capital."
A buyback would also lift Macquarie's return on equity,
which is now at 5.7 percent, or the lowest level ever.
First-half profit was A$305 million, compared with A$325
million expected by analysts and A$411 million reported a year
ago.
Macquarie, which had been resisting pressure to cut jobs,
said it had 15,088 employees, trimmed from 15,556 six months
ago. Its operating expenses fell 11 percent as a result of cost
saving measures.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott
and Ed Davies)