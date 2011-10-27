* Announces buy back for up to 10 percent of ordinary shares

* H1 profit down 24 percent; misses estimates

* Cuts full-year outlook

* Employees numbers trimmed, cost saving measures to continue (Adds details, CFO comments)

SYDNEY, Oct 28 Macquarie Group , Australia's top investment bank, announced a maiden share buy back worth nearly $900 million to support a sagging share price after earnings dropped by around a quarter.

Macquarie, which warned in September its key trading and investment banking unit would miss full-year forecasts, also cut its full-year outlook. It now expects full-year earnings to fall compared with the earlier expectation to stay flat, putting it on course for the third annual profit fall in four years.

Macquarie said market conditions in August and September were difficult, and it was too early to assess whether the European debt deal would help markets recover.

The bank, which has been shifting from a business model of buying and pooling of assets, listing them and charging fees for managing them, to a traditional investment bank has been grappling with one of the worst periods in its trading history.

Macquarie is not alone. Globally, investment banks are struggling and several have slashed jobs to save money. Goldman Sachs Group Inc posted its second quarterly loss as a public company on Tuesday as its investment portfolio lost billions of dollars in value.

With its marquee investment bank and trading business struggling, Macquarie is bulking up its annuity-style businesses such as lending, corporate and asset finance to diversify revenue and sidestep market volatility.

These moves have not been enough, however, and the share has fallen 34 percent and is on course for its second worst annual drop ever forcing Macquarie to accede to investor demand to return some of its A$3.5 billion surplus capital.

"There have been questions about what we are going to do with the surplus capital," Chief Financial officer Greg Ward told a briefing. "Along with the fresh capital generation, we will have too much capital."

A buyback would also lift Macquarie's return on equity, which is now at 5.7 percent, or the lowest level ever.

First-half profit was A$305 million, compared with A$325 million expected by analysts and A$411 million reported a year ago.

Macquarie, which had been resisting pressure to cut jobs, said it had 15,088 employees, trimmed from 15,556 six months ago. Its operating expenses fell 11 percent as a result of cost saving measures. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Ed Davies)