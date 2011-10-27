SYDNEY Oct 28 Macquarie Group , Australia's top investment bank, reported a 24 percent fall in first-half earnings, as it grapples with its worst trading period in history, putting it on course for the third annual profit fall in four years.

Macquarie, which cut its outlook for its key trading and investment banking unit in September, said market conditions in August and September were difficult and it was too early to assess whether the European debt deal would help markets recover.

But the bank said it would undertake an on-market buy back of up to 10 percent of shares, which is worth about A$880 million at its current share price.

First-half profit was A$305 million, compared with A$325 million expected by analysts and A$411 million reported a year ago. It also said profit after tax of A$308 million.

The challenge for Macquarie is to find growth and lift its sagging share price.

It has moved more towards traditional investment banking after the financial crisis, shifting from a business model of buying and pooling of assets, listing them and charging fees for managing.

With its marquee investment bank and trading business struggling, Macquarie is bulking up its annuity-style businesses such as lending, corporate and asset finance to diversify revenue and sidestep market volatility.

However, these measures have not been enough to improve profitability. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Ed Davies)