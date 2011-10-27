SYDNEY Oct 28 Macquarie Group ,
Australia's top investment bank, reported a 24 percent fall in
first-half earnings, as it grapples with its worst trading
period in history, putting it on course for the third annual
profit fall in four years.
Macquarie, which cut its outlook for its key trading and
investment banking unit in September, said market conditions in
August and September were difficult and it was too early to
assess whether the European debt deal would help markets
recover.
But the bank said it would undertake an on-market buy back
of up to 10 percent of shares, which is worth about A$880
million at its current share price.
First-half profit was A$305 million, compared with A$325
million expected by analysts and A$411 million reported a year
ago. It also said profit after tax of A$308 million.
The challenge for Macquarie is to find growth and lift its
sagging share price.
It has moved more towards traditional investment banking
after the financial crisis, shifting from a business model of
buying and pooling of assets, listing them and charging fees for
managing.
With its marquee investment bank and trading business
struggling, Macquarie is bulking up its annuity-style businesses
such as lending, corporate and asset finance to diversify
revenue and sidestep market volatility.
However, these measures have not been enough to improve
profitability.
