SYDNEY Nov 3 The global head of equity derivatives for Australia's Macquarie Group , Todd Steinberg, has resigned, two sources with direct knowledge said on Thursday.

The sources declined to speak about Steinberg's next move or the reason for his exit. Steinberg could not be immediately reached for comment. The sources requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A Macquarie spokeswoman in Sydney declined comment.

Steinberg was appointed to the role in May last year and joined from BNP Paribas .

In announcing his appointment at the time, Macquarie said he was to lead a team of 250 employees in 11 offices including New York, London, Frankfurt, Cape Town, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul and Mumbai.

Steinberg was based in New York for Macquarie. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Mark Bendeich)