SYDNEY Nov 3 The global head of equity
derivatives for Australia's Macquarie Group , Todd
Steinberg, has resigned, two sources with direct knowledge said
on Thursday.
The sources declined to speak about Steinberg's next move or
the reason for his exit. Steinberg could not be immediately
reached for comment. The sources requested anonymity as they
were not authorised to speak to the media.
A Macquarie spokeswoman in Sydney declined comment.
Steinberg was appointed to the role in May last year and
joined from BNP Paribas .
In announcing his appointment at the time, Macquarie said he
was to lead a team of 250 employees in 11 offices including New
York, London, Frankfurt, Cape Town, Sydney, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Seoul and Mumbai.
Steinberg was based in New York for Macquarie.
