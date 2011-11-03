* Equity derivatives chief headed global team of 250
* Exit comes as Macquarie looks to cut costs, bolster shares
SYDNEY Nov 3 The global head of equity
derivatives for Australia's Macquarie Group has
resigned after just 18 months in the job, two sources with
direct knowledge said on Thursday, in a move that could lead the
bank to shrink the team.
The sources declined to talk about equity derivatives chief
Todd Steinberg's next move or the reason for his exit. Steinberg
could not be immediately reached for comment.
The sources requested anonymity as they were not authorised
to speak to the media.
A Macquarie spokeswoman in Sydney declined comment.
Macquarie, Australia's top investment bank, is on course to
report its third drop in annual profit in four years as market
volatility bites. It had to announce a nearly $900 million share
buyback last week to arrest a steep fall in its share price.
The bank is also looking to cut costs across its operations.
It said last week first-half operating expenses fell 11 percent
and staff had been shed in all its businesses except corporate
and asset finance.
Steinberg, based in New York, was appointed to the role in
May last year and joined from BNP Paribas .
In announcing his appointment at the time, Macquarie said he
was to lead a team of 250 employees in 11 offices including New
York, London, Frankfurt, Cape Town, Sydney, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Seoul and Mumbai.
Macquarie shares fell 1.5 percent on Thursday to A$23.27,
against a 0.3 percent fall in the broader market.
