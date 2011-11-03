* Equity derivatives chief headed global team of 250

SYDNEY Nov 3 The global head of equity derivatives for Australia's Macquarie Group has resigned after just 18 months in the job, two sources with direct knowledge said on Thursday, in a move that could lead the bank to shrink the team.

The sources declined to talk about equity derivatives chief Todd Steinberg's next move or the reason for his exit. Steinberg could not be immediately reached for comment.

The sources requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A Macquarie spokeswoman in Sydney declined comment.

Macquarie, Australia's top investment bank, is on course to report its third drop in annual profit in four years as market volatility bites. It had to announce a nearly $900 million share buyback last week to arrest a steep fall in its share price.

The bank is also looking to cut costs across its operations. It said last week first-half operating expenses fell 11 percent and staff had been shed in all its businesses except corporate and asset finance.

Steinberg, based in New York, was appointed to the role in May last year and joined from BNP Paribas .

In announcing his appointment at the time, Macquarie said he was to lead a team of 250 employees in 11 offices including New York, London, Frankfurt, Cape Town, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul and Mumbai.

Macquarie shares fell 1.5 percent on Thursday to A$23.27, against a 0.3 percent fall in the broader market.

