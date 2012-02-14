Feb 14 Macquarie Bank Ltd on Tuesday sold $700 million of senior bank notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, RBS, and Macquarie were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MACQUARIE BANK LTD AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 02/22/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.934 FIRST PAY 08/22/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 5.015 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/22/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 420 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A