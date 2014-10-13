Oct 13 Macquarie Capital, a unit of Macquarie
Group Ltd, named Frédéric Devos as its global head of
portfolio management.
Devos joins from CVC Capital Partners Ltd, where he was an
industrial partner in the infrastructure business.
He was also the chief executive of Veolia Water UK, Ireland
and Northern Europe.
Devos, to be based in London, will report to Alex Harvey,
global head of principal transactions, Macquarie Capital said.
He will be responsible for managing a broad portfolio of
on-balance sheet investments across a number of markets and
sectors, Macquarie Capital said.
Devos will also work closely with Daniel Wong, head of
Macquarie Capital Europe, to originate partnership investment
opportunities across European utilities, contractors and
services companies.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)