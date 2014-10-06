Oct 6 Macquarie Capital, the investment and capital markets unit of Macquarie Group, appointed Larry Handen as a senior managing director in its U.S. Principal Transactions Group.

Handen, who has over 25 years of experience, joins from Insight Venture Partners, where he was managing director.

He has also worked at UBS Capital and PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting.

During his career, Handen has been involved in more than 125 M&A and equity financing transactions, the company said. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)